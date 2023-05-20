44News Exclusive - Brady Allen talks about his past with Purdue, future with Louisville

The winds of change blew through the Purdue football program this past off-season, sending Brady Allen's college career into a tailspin. However, the Gibson Southern alum has found a sweet landing spot. And in a 44News exclusive, he sat down with 44News Sports Director Joe Downs to talk about both his past and his future.
"It was a very tough decision," says Allen.
But Brady Allen has been making tough decision on the field most of his career. This week, after deciding to leave the school of his dreams, Purdue, the Gibson Southern graduate decided his future lies with his old head coach, Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals.
"Having such a great relationship with Coach Brohm and his staff," says Allen. "Being close to home was another big reason. Just knowing how my skill set fits their offense and what they want to do, made me feel comfortable with that decision."
However, as one door opens, another door closes. At the end of 2021, Brady Allen was on top of the World, leading the Titans to an incredible comeback victory over Brebeuf Jesuit in the 3-A state title game, being named to all-state and Mr. Indiana Football. The cherry on top was signing to play for Brohm at Purdue.
"I was super excited," says Allen. "It always meant something to me to stay in state. I have a lot of people I know who are Purdue fans. It meant a lot to represent them. Being from the Southern part of the state, having Bob Griese from this area, who played at Purdue. Joey Elliott too. Being a part of that group and being able to represent the whole state was big for me.
The transition to college football came fast for Brady, as he chose to forgo his final semester in high school to get a jumpstart with the Boilermakers."
"Varsity football's tough," says Allen. "I was able to play in a lot of games, but it was a different level for me. Getting used to the speed of the game was huge for me. Going early was a big help too. Got to get reps early and see a lot of different things. I think that was big for my development."
Still, Brady knew going into that first fall at West Lafayette, he would be on the sidelines watching 6th year quarterback Aidan O'Connell run the show. Then came December 7th, and the news that the coach who recruited him and his coaching staff were leaving for Louisville.
"I understood it," says Allen. "That's going home for him. That's his home. That's where those guys grew up, so I couldn't blame him. I was obviously disappointed because I wasn't going to be with those guys. It was definitely tough not knowing the next steps that were going to happen."
Ryan Walters was brought in as Purdue's next coach, and with him came Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card and a system that was far different than the one Brady was recruited into. Allen initially entered the transfer portal, then decided to go back to West Lafayette. But after spring practices, he knew there was no place for him with the Boilermakers.
"The biggest thing was it didn't feel like it was the best fit for me," says Allen. "That was probably the biggest decision that made me get back in the second time."
Still, giving up on the dream of playing for Purdue wasn't easy for Brady.
"I was wanting to spend my whole career there," says Allen. "Being an in-state kid, it meant a lot. It was definitely a tough decision."
However, helping Brady navigate the rough waters of the transfer portal was a strong family unit, which has been his guiding light since day one.
"All four of them, mom, dad, brother and sister always gave me great advice and were always there for me," says Allen. "They said "do what makes you happy". I'm glad that I'm closer to them now. Last Thanksgiving was my first Thanksgiving at home. Now, I' closer, I'll be able to see them more. It makes it easier for them to come see games or come visit, or me come visit them."
With three senior quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart, including another former Boilermaker, Jack Plummer, Brady doesn't expect to see action under center as a redshirt freshman, as he continues to prepare for his time in the spotlight.
"The big thing this year is to continue to learn the system, continue to develop and get better, getting stronger and quicker in the weight room, processing information better, for sure," says Allen. "But just always trying to be ready for that opportunity if it comes. Next year, expecting to take over the job and try to win."