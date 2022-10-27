 Skip to main content
Authorities urge parents to check sex offender registries ahead of Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and safety is at the top of the list for law enforcement agencies.

Authorities across the country have urged parents to check sex offender registries in their areas before sending kids out trick-or-treating.

In Indiana, you can see the Sex and Violent Offender Registry by clicking here then selecting your county.

Kentucky's Sex Offender Registry is provided by state police, and can be viewed by clicking here then entering your neighborhood's information.

Illinoisans can click here to view the state's sex offender registry after agreeing to a short disclaimer.

