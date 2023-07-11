Back-to-school start dates around the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Summer's not over just yet, but for students around the Tri-State, the start of school is right around the corner.
Ahead of their return to the classroom, health officials are encouraging parents to get their kids caught up on all their vaccinations.
Here's a list of back-to-school start dates for students in different districts around the area.
AUGUST 7TH:
INDIANA:
- Tell City - Troy Township
- EVSC: Students with last names starting with A - J...August 7th
- Students with last names starting with K-Z...August 8th
- All Students....August 11th
AUGUST 8TH:
INDIANA:
- MSD of Mt. Vernon
- MSD of North Posey
- North Gibson
- South Spencer
KENTUCKY:
- Muhlenberg County
AUGUST 9TH:
INDIANA:
- Warrick County
- South Gibson
- Pike County
- SE Dubois
- SW Dubois
- NE Dubois
- Jasper Consolidated
- North Spencer
KENTUCKY:
- Owensboro Public
- Daviess County
- Henderson County
- Hopkins County
- Ohio County
- Hancock County
AUGUST 10TH:
INDIANA:
- Perry Central
AUGUST 11TH:
ILLINOIS:
- Fairfield Public Schools District 112
AUGUST 14TH:
KENTUCKY:
- Webster County
ILLINOIS:
- Carmi-White County Schools
AUGUST 15TH:
ILLINOIS:
- Edwards County
AUGUST 17TH:
ILLINOIS:
- Wabash Community Schools
AUGUST 30TH:
KENTUCKY:
- McLean County Schools