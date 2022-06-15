Brutal heat followed by strong storms

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday will make 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity which can have cumulative effects to
those susceptible to heat related illness. The heat looks like
it will last through Friday most areas, so the Warning or an
Advisory will likely be added in upcoming forecasts. Some relief
is on the way for the weekend. However, next week the heat
returns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Brutal heat followed by strong storms

Heat indices could inch toward 110°

Hot and humid weather lingers

 Cameron Hopman

It was another abysmally hot day across the Tri-State; afternoon high temperatures again rose into the mid to upper 90s for many of us with heat in the seas well above 100°. Our evening ahead doesn't look all that much cooler as temperatures are only expected to fall from 93° around dinner time to 86° by 10 p.m. Heat indices around 10 o'clock are still expected to be sitting in the mid to low 90s! While the mercury is expected the dip back down into the upper 70s overnight tonight, tomorrow morning's anticipated low temperature of 78° in Evansville will set the stage for another brutally hot day ahead.

The National Weather Service has extended our Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday at 8PM in anticipation of another dangerously hot afternoon across the Tri-State. After seeing temperatures deep below the 80° mark early Thursday, temperatures will climb right back into the mid to low 90s as early as your lunch hour before topping out near 98° in Evansville on Thursday afternoon. Worse yet, dewpoint values in the low 70s could make things feel as hot as 105° to 110° throughout the Lower Ohio Valley! Simply put, if you don't have to be outdoors tomorrow, don't be.

In addition to the stifling heat and humidity, we're also tracking the threat of potentially strong to Severe storms arriving overnight Thursday and into early Friday. A cold front pushing southward through Friday morning is expected to produce a cluster of shower and thunderstorm activity as it interacts with our ample supply of heat. Some of the storms embedded within that cluster may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even isolated tornadic rotation at times early Friday morning. The greatest threat for potentially Severe storms to occur will occur between the hours of 2 AM and 9 AM on Friday morning.

