Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro

Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible.
Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m.
Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how the crash happened, but police tell us that only one vehicle was involved, and that no one was injured.
According to the Owensboro Municipal Utility outage map, about 1,000 customers in the area were without power after the incident.
By about 2 p.m., OMU said that crews had restored power to most of the affected customers, but that restoration efforts for remaining customers could take five to six hours.
