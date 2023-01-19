 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON...

A cold front sweeping across the region will bring a few hours of
very gusty winds through early afternooon. West winds may gust as
high as 40 to 45 mph for about three hours behind the fronts
passage.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky

* WHEN...Through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs and other objects may be blown around.
Isolated power outages are possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
Car flipped and utility pole broken on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro

Car flipped and utility pole broken on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro

Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible.

Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how the crash happened, but police tell us that only one vehicle was involved, and that no one was injured.

According to the Owensboro Municipal Utility outage map, about 1,000 customers in the area were without power after the incident.

By about 2 p.m., OMU said that crews had restored power to most of the affected customers, but that restoration efforts for remaining customers could take five to six hours.

We're actively working to learn more on the situation. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices