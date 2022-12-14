Car kit checklist for the winter

Temperatures are dropping which means snow and ice could be on the way. If you plan on traveling and hit any winter weather situations, its essential to have certain items in your car.
Items such as a scraper, blankets, snacks, water, extra layers and more are all items to keep in your car. Relying on your phone may not be the best tool depending on where you are and the situation you're in.
By being prepared and aware of potential road conditions you may face, it will keep you and your family safe if you need assistance or help on the roads.
"Be prepared by having those things in your car. Don't leave home without a full tank of gas, have a blanket, a little bit of food and some water even a radio," says Chief Mike Larson of the Evansville Fire Department. "You never know when you might slide off into a ditch. If you live out in the county and on some less traveled roads, you could be there for a while."