CenterPoint Energy: Over 1,000 customers lose power in Evansville area during severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — With severe weather sweeping through the area, CenterPoint Energy is reporting several hundred customers without power.

As of about 10 p.m., CenterPoint's outage map showed 1,091 total customers without power.

According to the map, about half of those power outages were affecting residents in Posey County, with the rest affecting residents in Vanderburgh County.

As of about 10:30, CenterPoint Energy's map showed 1,115 total customers affected by the power outages.

Storm Team 44 is providing continued coverage on Friday night's severe weather at wevv.com/livestream/.

If you see any damage in your area and can safely send us a photo, you can click here to do that on our website our email us your pictures at news@wevv.com.

To see CenterPoint Energy's outage map, visit midwest.centerpointenergy.com/outage/current.