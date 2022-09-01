 Skip to main content
Circle K offering up to 40 cents off per-gallon for 'Fuel Day'

  • Updated
  • 0
Thousands of Circle K locations around the country will be offering reduced prices at the pump for a limited time on Thursday as part of "Circle K Fuel Day."

According to Circle K, all Circle K Fuel Store locations will be offering up to 40 cents off at the pump from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Circle K says the fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel.

To find a Circle K Fuel store near you, just visit circlek.com/store-locator and filter your search to show Circle K Fuel stores. According to the online store locator, there are 10 Circle K Fuel stores just in Evansville.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K. “Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores.”

Circle K says that no Circle K Card is needed to get the discount, and that the discount will be shown and applied directly at the pump.

