Damage and power outages reported in the Tri-State during severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — We're receiving several reports of damage and power outages during severe weather around the Tri-State area.
In the Evansville area, our crew saw downed power lines in an area of Kansas Road near North Green River Road. They also saw one home that had its enclosed porch destroyed, and its roof badly damaged.
Despite several reports of damage in the Evansville area, CenterPoint Energy's outage map showed only 254 customers without power as of about 3:20 p.m.
Over in Owensboro, Kentucky, viewers tell us multiple power poles are down in the area of West Carter Road and Highway 81.
Officials with Owensboro Municipal Utilities asked the public to avoid that area, plus the area of West Parrish Avenue near Bosley Road and Walnut Street, where more poles were down. In the Owensboro area, outages are more severe, with OMU reporting 1619 without power.
You can see some photos of Wednesday's storm damage below, and submit your own by clicking here or by emailing them to news@wevv.com.
Storm Damage on Kansas Road in Vanderburgh County (1).jpg