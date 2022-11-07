Drivers should expect delays on the Twin Bridges on Wednesday and Thursday

Drivers who travel on the Twin Bridges between Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky, could face delays on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the southbound bridge on Wednesday, and from the northbound bridge on Thursday.
The debris removal on the southbound bridge will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday and continue to 5 p.m. KYTC says that debris removal on the northbound bridge will happen during the same timeframe Thursday.
According to KYTC, the work will require lane restrictions.
Drivers who use the bridge during the work should allow extra time for their commute.