Family of victim killed on New Year's Day speaks out

Emotional and heartbroken, two words to describe Todd Roll's sister Denise Conner just days after his senseless murder.
"It's sad, it's really sad," said Conner. "Trying to stay strong for each other is hard. It is."
Wednesday Conner and her two sons stopped by the creek behind Showplace Cinemas on North Third Avenue where Todd's body was found.
On New Year's Day just after 1 a.m. Evansville Police say he was shot and killed by 21-year-old Brandon Schaefer while sleeping behind the theater.
According to EPD it was a random killing, as they say Schaefer didn't know Roll and was thinking about killing someone for some time.
"It's tragic," said Conner. "No one expects to get that call."
Schaefer has since been arrested and remains behind bars but the family say's his actions will never bring back the one who they loved so dearly.
"He's got 6 kids, all grown thank goodness but he's got younger grandbaby's that will never know him now," said Conner.
On Thursday, the state granted a felony firearm enhancement against Schaefer, but the family of the victim is seeking even more justice.
"I would like to rest in peace knowing exactly what happened," said Conner. "I don't know what happened here, all I know now is that the end result is there's two lives gone."
Although an arrest has been made, Conner and her sons believe there's more to the story, as they're convinced it wasn't just a random killing and Schaefer may have known roll.
"He was seen arguing with him at the fire department," said Conner. "It just seems like it's a cut and close dry because they have a body and they have a murderer."
Which is why they're speaking out in hopes that law enforcement will take a deeper look into this case.
"It just doesn't seem right," said Conner.
In an attempt to move forward they're raising money to lay Todd to rest and bring awareness to the treatment they feel may be a solution to prevent anything of this nature from happening again.
"This state lacks a lot with mental health. We can't do that. When we do that, that's when we have results like this," said Conner.
