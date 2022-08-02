 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana,
Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 741 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2
inches of rain has already fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the same saturated grounds across the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Newburgh, Melody Hill, Darmstadt,
Kasson, and Hebbardsville.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today and
continuing through Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon,
Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat
indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon and Wednesday
afternoon.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State

  • Updated
  • 0
East side Evansville damage

Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.

Tuesday morning, officials with the Evansville Police Department asked drivers to use extra caution when traveling, especially on the city's east side. The department says many downed trees and power lines are causing traffic back-ups and safety hazards.

According to EPD, from 6:30 p.m. Monday to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers fielded 320 dispatched runs. They also assisted the Evansville Fire Department on runs when they could.

From 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, EFD says it also saw a high number of runs, responding to 174 incidents - most of which were downed trees or power lines. The fire department says that five of the runs were also residential fires associated with the severe weather, but that no injuries were reported.

Multiple reports of storm damage have continue to come in throughout the night, affecting local residents, businesses, and other public areas.

The owner of the Nick Nackery on the corner of East Virginia Street and North Heidlebach Avenue in Evansville says he was inside the business with his family when a tree damaged part of the building.

Over on Boeke Road, officials say the entrance to Swonder Ice Arena and Wesselman Park are completely blocked by down trees, causing both to close for the day.

If you have photos of storm damage to share, you can email them to news@wevv.com or submit them through our website at the See It, Snap It, Share It page. For the latest forecast information, just visit wevv.com/weather/news/. You can also click here to see an interactive radar for your area.

You can see some photos of Monday and Tuesday's storm damage below.

Aug. 1 - Aug. 2 storm damage in the Tri-State

+5 
+5 
East Side Evansville Damage (2).jpg
+5 
+5 
East Side Evansville Damage (3).jpg
+5 
+5 
Storm damage near Highland and Darmstadt (1).jpg
+5 
+5 
Storm damage near Highland and Darmstadt (2).jpg
+5 
+5 
Storm damage near Highland and Darmstadt (3).jpg

