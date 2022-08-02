First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State

Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.

Tuesday morning, officials with the Evansville Police Department asked drivers to use extra caution when traveling, especially on the city's east side. The department says many downed trees and power lines are causing traffic back-ups and safety hazards.

According to EPD, from 6:30 p.m. Monday to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers fielded 320 dispatched runs. They also assisted the Evansville Fire Department on runs when they could.

From 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, EFD says it also saw a high number of runs, responding to 174 incidents - most of which were downed trees or power lines. The fire department says that five of the runs were also residential fires associated with the severe weather, but that no injuries were reported.

Multiple reports of storm damage have continue to come in throughout the night, affecting local residents, businesses, and other public areas.

The owner of the Nick Nackery on the corner of East Virginia Street and North Heidlebach Avenue in Evansville says he was inside the business with his family when a tree damaged part of the building.

Over on Boeke Road, officials say the entrance to Swonder Ice Arena and Wesselman Park are completely blocked by down trees, causing both to close for the day.

You can see some photos of Monday and Tuesday's storm damage below.