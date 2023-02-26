Forest Park girls repeat as 2-A state champs in dramatic fashion

There was more than just a state title on the line in Indianapolis Saturday, as the Forest Park girls were looking to cement their legacy by winning back-to-back crowns. 44Sports director Joe Downs, was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, for what the Rangers hoped would be a coronation.
A year ago, the Forest Park girls basketball team came to Indianapolis looking for state gold. This time around they were looking for something even more. They were looking to set a standard.
Like the defending champions they are, Forest Park took the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the confidence of a winner, backed by the loyal and loud fanbase known as Ranger Nation. And with 5 seniors set to start against Lapel, they had the experience to match.
However, this state title game began with an ominous tone, as the Rangers lose one of those seniors less than a minute into the game, as Danielle Eckert would go down with a painful knee injury. Her replacement was junior Katlyn Betz, while Eckert was reduced to a spectator.
"I went for that steal, and I guess the girl's knee just hit me wrong," said Eckert. "My knee buckled. I felt a lot of pain."
"Danielle's my back-up point guard.," said Forest Park senior guard Lydia Betz. "She's my help at the top. She just handles the ball really well. So having her get hurt at the beginning, all of us were freaking out. But we came and we wanted to win this for her."
"Danielle's a big part of this team," said Forest Park head coach Tony Hasenour. "She's kind of the emotional glue for us, if you will. To see her in pain like that, it broke my heart."
The Rangers soldiered on, but neither they nor Lapel could make much head way in a grinding first quarter, which ended knotted at 6.
"We thought defensively we were doing a good job to win this game," said Hasenour. "It was our offense where we were struggling. We had some good looks, but we just weren't shooting them in rhythm the way we wanted to."
The second quarter would see Forest Park's offense pick up the pace, thanks in large part to the inside efforts of Amber Tretter and Lydia Betz, as the Rangers built a 3 point lead. But just before intermission, Madeline Poynter's corner try would send them into the locker room down 16-14."
"We've been behind before, as much as 7, as much as 10," said Forest Park senior forward Carley Begle. "We've clawed our way back. We know that defense will win our games, and when we play our defense good, we're going to get it done.
"Wanted to come out in our defense and bring that in the second half and get good shots," said Hasenour. "Stay calm, if they go on a run. Stay focused on the task at hand and finish this thing of."
However, it was Lapel who caught fire coming out halftime, extending their lead to four in the opening minutes of the third quarter. The head coach Tony Hasenou's master plan falls into place, with a hustling Carley Begle cashing in on Amber Tretter's black for the transition two. Followed by Lydia Betz's theft and deposit, and just like that the Rangers have a 23-21 lead. Then. Gabey Gray caps the surge going 3-ball, corner pocket, good, putting Forest Park up 8 going into the final stanza.
However, that's where the surge dries up, and the momentum swings over to Lapel as they start hitting from long range. And when Madelyn Poynter nails the top of the key 3, the Rangers find themselves down 1, with just 15 and a half seconds left.
"We all knew that we were going to be confident", said Forest Park forward Amber Tretter, "whoever had the ball, whoever was going to shoot that last shot and we were going to get a stop on defense as well."
"I trusted our coaches in calling the right play," said Betz. "I trusted my teammates to make the right pass, the right shot, the right everything."
And with that in mind, Forest Park turns to Old Faithful, and Amber Tretter delivers one more time in the paint, as Miami University bound forward closes out her final game, with the biggest basket of her career.
"Coach called a timeout and we drew up our secret weapon", said Begle, "get the ball to Amber, and she finished and I wouldn't want the ball in anyone else's hands."
"We had a man-set for Amber Tretter, that was one of our favorite sets all year", said Hasenour, "and we knew that if were in that situation, we were going to run it. And we did. It was a great entry pass. Amber did a great job of going up strong and finishing at the rim."
Still there were 6.9 seconds on the clock, enough time fir the suddenly steamy Lapel shooters. However, this time Madelyn Poynter was off the mark.
And the Rangers tasted sweet victory for the second year in a row, winning 38-36.
"Tears! Unbelievable! Speechless!," said Begle, "That shot looked pretty. It looked pretty, and when she missed it, all I did was start crying".
"Oh my! To be able to finish the season off like this. To be able to finish my career off like this," said Betz. "I couldn't ask for any better situation. I mean look at the crowd up here. They're amazing. To have this community surrounding us, I couldn't ask for any better of a career."
"It shows how dedicated we are and our hard work ethic and get us a win, two wins in a row," said Tretter. "It's special."
"This is pretty awesome," said Hasenour. "These girls came into high school with high aspirations and high goals, but I don't think anyone thought back to back state titles was realistic. But for them to be able to finish this thing off. Winning it last year was great. This year is even better."
So the Forest Park girls bring home a second state title to Ferdinand, and also set a standard that will be almost impossible to match.