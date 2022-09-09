Furry Friend Friday introduces us to Gretel from PAAWS

Jenn Duckworth with PAAWS stopped by the 44News studios to introduce us to Gretel.

We met Gretel's sibling Hansel several weeks ago, and he has since found a forever home.

Hansel and Gretel are both German Shepherd-Great Pyrenees mixes.

PAAWS volunteers work with foster pet owners, to find forever homes for area animals that have been surrendered, abandoned, or rescued.

They then pair the potential pets with others looking to form a bond through pet ownership.

You can find PAAWS often attends pet related events in the River City, as well at Pet Food Center locations in the Tri-State.

More about the No-Kill Animal Shelter can be found by clinking here for a link to the PAAWS website.