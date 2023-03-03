Heavy rain causes flooding in the Tri-State

Different parts of the Tri-State are seeing flooding Friday morning after because of heavy rain.
In Vanderburgh County, Indiana, several roads are closed because of the flooding. Those include Old Princeton Road from Baseline Road to Stacer Road, and Baseline Road from Korff Road to Old State Road.
If you have to get out and drive, you should always avoid flooded areas if possible.
Police say slowing down is the best defense against hydroplaning on wet roads.
Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says that if you start to hydroplane, you should take your foot off the accelerator, don't brake, and steer toward the direction you want the front of your vehicle to go.
