Heritage Hills honors Cutler, Dilger, three others in hall of fame ceremony

The rich history of Heritage Hills football spans decades. Sunday afternoon some of the biggest names ever to grace the gridiron for the Patriots came home to be honored once again.
A big crowd was on hand this evening at the Lincoln Amphitheater in Lincoln City to watch the greatest quarterback ever to don a Heritage Hills uniform, former Chicago Bear Jay Cutler. Along with one of the best tight ends of a generation, former Colt Ken Dilger, be inducted in the heritage hills quarterback club's hall of fame in a ceremony.
Also in the induction class were Bruce King, who went on to play fullback for Purdue, then play in the NFL.
Stan Jochim, a 1971 graduate of dale high school who is in his 42nd year of coaching at Heritage Hills.
And Chris Sigler, who in 1980, led the Patriots to a perfect 10-0 season, then went onto a 4-year letter-winning career in both football and baseball at Indiana, before a career playing in the Canadian Football League.
"Yeah it is and to go in with this group of guys you know, Chris, Stan and Bruce and Kenny its even more special, says Cutler. "This program and this community has been special for a long time so to get all five of these guys in here at the same time is pretty cool."
"It's about the Patriot program. about the people involved," says Dilger. "This honor is for them, who helped get to where we were. I'm so proud to be from this area. Not many people know Mariah Hill or this community. Its a hidden gem."