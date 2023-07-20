Holdgrafer hungry for return to affiliated baseball

Making it to the Show. It's the dream of every minor leaguer. One member of the Evansville Otters came excruciatingly close a year ago. And his hunger to make it back has fueled an all-star performance.
"I'm hungry to get back there," says Evansville Otters starting pitcher Tim Holdgrafer. "I want to be able to get back there."
Making it to affiliated baseball is the goal of every player in the Frontier League, and the dream is to make it to the show. For Otters starting pitcher Tim Holdgrafer, he nearly lived the dream all in one season. After opening 2022 with back-to-back wins, the San Diego native was picked up by the Kansas City Royals, and that began a meteoric rise that saw the right-hander make it all the way to the Detroit Tigers Triple A team in Toledo.
"It was an unbelievable experience," says Holdgrafer. "To start in Indy ball and then end the season in Triple A was something I could never wish upon. It was just cool in A ball. It was my first time in affiliate ball, so it was cool to be able to see just how they operate. How it runs, how it works."
It ended in Triple A, so it was cool to see each level, I was able to experience each level , the differences at each level. I couldn't be any more grateful for the opportunity from the Tigers and the Royals.
The 2023 season finds Holdgrafer back in Evansville for a third straight year. However, something has changed. The 26 year-old brought back with him a new edge, which he's ridden to the league lead in wins, an impressive 2.56 ERA, earning him a spot in last week's Frontier League All-Star Game.
"He's just been solid for us," says Evansville Otters manager Andy McCauley. "He's won some big games. I hate to say they were must-wins early in the season, but game three up in Quebec, a real tide-turner in Joliet. He goes out, takes the ball, gives us six or seven quality every time out. Hopefully we can get him some more run support in the second half. Give him a little more easier go of it. But, no he's been an absolute tide-changer for us and can't say enough about him."
But while the run support hasn't always backed Holdgrafer up, his defense rarely lets him down.
"I've had a great", says Holdgrafer, "great defense behind me some good insights with pitch calling and the scouting reports and how to attack these hitters. Just having a plan and being able to attack these hitters and knowing what I need to attack these hitters with, it's just helped me succeed on all aspects of the field."
Then there is manager Andy McCauley and his coaching staff, which Holdgrafer attributes to his evolution as a pitcher.
"They're just amazing," says Holdgrafer. "I can't say enough good words about them. They've been able to help, and Max works with us and work with me on how to develop as a pitcher and work on certain things. The coaching staff has been the best case scenario. I can't thank them enough for bringing me back and continuing to bring me back here, because it's a great place to play and I love the fans and the ballpark and everything about it here."
However as much as he loves Evansville, Holdgrafer has his eyes on the prize, a return to affiliated baseball, and this time making it all the way to the show.
"Once I got there, I realized everyone here can compete at that level," says Holdgrafer. "It's just a matter of getting the opportunity to get there. Once I got there it was like "wow, I can actually play here, I can compete with these guys, I deserve to be here."
"He's definitely more focused that he has been," says McCauley. "He's been focused since he got here, but it's gone to another level. Getting that close and seeing some of the guys and having some success against these Triple A guys that are just a swing away from being in the big leagues."