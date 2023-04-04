 Skip to main content
Holly's House plans a movie night at Bosse Field to raise funds and awareness about child abuse

  • Updated
Holly’s House Hosting Safety Fair For Children Saturday

44News This Morning talked to Holly's House Executive Director Kristine Cordts about the upcoming event on Tuesday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

To help bring more attention to this issue Holly's House in Evansville will be holding a movie night in just a few weeks.

Executive Director Kristine Cordts joined 44News This Morning.

The director shared a little more about Child Abuse Awareness Month, including how often children experience sexual abuse, and how to look for signs of abuse.

The organization is hosting a movie night at Bosse Field in support of their programs and outreach.

