Honor Flight of Southern Indiana invites community to attend 'welcome home parade'

Officials with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana are getting ready for their annual trip to Washington D.C., and the community is being asked to make sure to provide a warm welcome home for veterans as they return.
Local residents are being asked to mark their calendars for Honor Flight's "welcome home parade."
You can take part in the parade and welcome veterans home as they return from their trip to Washington D.C. on Saturday, April 22.
Honor Flight says planes will begin arriving home at the Evansville Regional Airport around 7:15 p.m. on April 22, and that the parade will start around 7:45 p.m.
Attendees should park at Anchor Industries, located at 7701 US Hwy 41. Buses will transport guests to the airport starting at 6 p.m. Airport parking is reserved for veterans, guardians, airport customers, and those with parking permits only.
Anyone attending the parade is asked to bring their American flags, banners, and as many friends as they can.