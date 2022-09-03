How gas prices are affecting people's plans for Labor Day Weekend

The price of gas has fallen nearly a dollar since Independence Day. Here's how these prices have affected people's labor day travel plans here in the Tri-State.
"I have members in my family, that do have members, that do live farther out and they are unable to travel because gas is so high and it would cost more with their travels going back and forth," said area resident Oksana Campbell.
Despite gas prices trending downward the last several weeks, they are still much higher than they were a year ago -
On September 3rd 2021, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.18 - today, a gallon of regular grade gas averages at $3.79.
With so many people struggling to make ends meet as it is, this leaves a large number in the position of having to make difficult choices when it comes to their travel plans this holiday weekend.
"It's hard enough to go to work and making sure you have enough gas, but during the holidays it skyrockets to affect some families," Campbell added.
Even with the comparatively higher prices, more than half of Americans are still planning on traveling this weekend. According to Triple A, you should check your breaks, check your lights, an check your battery to avoid issues on your journey, and to be mindful of increased traffic to get to your destination without incident.