Inmate dies following fight Sunday morning

Daviess County Detention Center

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY (WEVV) — Kentucky State Police says they are investigating a deadly incident that occurred at Daviess County Detention Center.

According to KSP, 22-year-old Darius Quarles got into an altercation in the detention center, Sunday morning.

After the fight, KSP says surveillance footage shows Quarles collapsing to the ground.

Quarles was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

A cause of death is unknown at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th, in Madisonville.

