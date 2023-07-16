Inmate dies following fight Sunday morning

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY (WEVV) — Kentucky State Police says they are investigating a deadly incident that occurred at Daviess County Detention Center.
According to KSP, 22-year-old Darius Quarles got into an altercation in the detention center, Sunday morning.
After the fight, KSP says surveillance footage shows Quarles collapsing to the ground.
Quarles was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.
A cause of death is unknown at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th, in Madisonville.