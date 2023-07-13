Lane restrictions continue through mid September at Diamond Avenue and Highway 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Lane restrictions will continue to impact drivers in the area of Diamond Avenue and Highway 41 for several months.
As of Wednesday, work began on phase two of bridge work on U.S. 41 near Pigeon Creek and Diamond Avenue on Wednesday, according to INDOT.
INDOT says that the restrictions will move traffic in the passing lanes while work is done on the driving lanes. Northbound traffic on U.S. 41 will be restricted to one lane of traffic until just after the overpass. Northbound traffic will have access to the ramp for Diamond Avenue.
Traffic on Diamond Avenue will also be restricted as of Thursday, to allow crews to begin painting the bridges crossing the roadway.
INDOT says the restrictions will begin on the north side and progress south, and that only lanes under painting operations will be closed.
According to INDOT, the painting is preventative work that will help to preserve the life of the bridges.
Work is expected to last through mid September.