Law firm: Another Deaconess physician wrongly accessed women's private information

Another Deaconess physician is being accused of wrongly accessing a woman's personal information.
Indianapolis-based law firm Ladendorf Law said Monday that it had recently been contacted by a woman who received a letter from Deaconess that stated her personal information had been accessed by a physician "without a business need."
Ladendorf Law says the physician in question was Dr. Quang Nguyen, and that Dr. Nguyen's medical license had since been suspended by the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure.
"In the agreed order between Dr. Nguyen and the Kentucky Board, he admitted to improperly accessing the records of women he wanted to pursue a dating relationship with," a statement from Ladendorf Law says.
According to records from the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Quang Nguyen joined the Deaconess Sleep Center at the Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
In the letter from Deaconess, shared by Ladendorf Law, it says the health system's privacy office "received a report indicating an employee had accessed patient records without a work-related reason."
The letter from Deaconess says a thorough investigation was conducted, determining that the employee had "impermissibly accessed" the patient's medical record. The letter says that information including name, date of birth, Social Security number, Driver's License number, address, phone number, and more could have been viewed.
According to the letter, the employee's access to Deaconess systems was immediately suspended.
Monday's report of the inappropriate records access from Ladendorf Law comes following a similar incident, where a lawsuit was filed against both Deaconess and an Evansville doctor, Akitto Ledda, after Ledda was also accused of accessing women's personal information.
We have reached out to Deaconess for a statement on the matter and are waiting to hear back.
You can see the full letter and the statement from Ladendorf Law below.