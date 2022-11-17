Local business owner Amy Word expected back in a court Thursday morning

Local business owner and Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board member Amy Word will be back in court this morning.

Her appearance is set for 9:00 A.M.

Just a day prior to Word's hearing, Vanderburgh County Court granted Word the ability to travel.

Word was arrested in July, linked to a drug trafficking investigation centered around several Evansville businesses on West Franklin Street.

Word is charged with a felony count of maintaining a common nuisance and is currently on unpaid leave from the school board.