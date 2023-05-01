Local McDonald’s to recognize area teachers with free breakfast sandwich

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate area teachers by offering free breakfast Tuesday, May 2nd.
In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day, educators can receive a free Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich from any local location between 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
To redeem a free Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich, teachers must show a valid educator ID when ordering.
No purchase is necessary and limit one per person.
Officials say local McDonald’s restaurants honor educators in their communities on National Teacher Appreciation Day each year as a way for Owner/Operators and their crew members to say thank you for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to local youth.
In addition to yearly celebrations in May, local McDonald’s restaurants also host the annual McDonald’s Outstanding Educator awards in the Fall of each year.
Since the program began in 2020, local restaurants have awarded more than $45,000 in cash and prizes to 240 local educators.
