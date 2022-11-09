Local McDonald's restaurants offering free breakfast to veterans for Veterans Day

Those who served our country are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at their local McDonald's restaurant on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
This Veterans Day, local McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State will be offering a free breakfast meal combo to all veterans from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Participating Indiana locations include 13 locations in Evansville, plus locations in Newburgh, Princeton, Tell City, and more. Kentucky locations include five in Owensboro, plus some in Morganfield, Madisonville, and Providence.
Illinois locations in places like Carmi, Harrisburg, and Fairfield are also offering the deal.
