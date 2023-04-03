Local non-profits helping those affected by the tornado on Friday

Recovery efforts continue in Sullivan County, after a preliminary report showed an EF-3 tornado tore through neighborhoods on Friday.
4 Good Community loaded up a truck and made their way to those affected to give out necessary items. Its their first of two trips this week as 4 Good Community is hoping to give tornado victims necessary items to help them get by during these tough times.
"Just meant to be a quick resource, its not meant to replace everything but kind of just give them a start, give some hope and just help them start the rebuilding process," said Kyle Duckworth of 4 Good Community.
Kyle Duckworth's in-laws live in Sullivan and were effected by the tornado. Immediately, he knew that not only did he need to help, but had the resources as well.
"That night was very scary for me so when I saw that I was like oh we do disaster relief. I told my father in-law, hey I'm coming up, tell us where you want us to go," said Duckworth.
4 Good Community aren't the only ones helping. The Salvation Army is in Sullivan, doing their part to assist victims of this devastating tragedy.
"Serving about 650 meals so far, they are able to serve a thousand meals a day if needed and they are passing out waters, snacks you know as needed," said Alex Rahman, Director of Community Engagement with the Salvation Army.
Both The Salvation Army and 4 Good Community say financial donations will help those impacted the most, as the organizations already have enough items to pass out.
Here are links to both websites where you can go donate:
4 Good Community - https://www.4goodcommunity.org/
Salvation Army - https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/evansvilleIN/