Local Planet Fitness locations open to the public for free, owners cite bad outdoor air quality

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/
THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 103 to 109 both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and east of a
line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at
times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Local Planet Fitness locations open to the public for free, owners cite bad outdoor air quality

  • Updated
  • 0
Planet Fitness Henderson KY

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Four Planet Fitness locations in the Evansville area are opening up to the public for free.

From now through Sunday, July 2, planet fitness locations in Evansville, Henderson, and Owensboro will be open to the public for free.

Officials with the gym say the offering is meant to provide a safe and healthy option for people who might normally be exercising outside, allowing them to avoid unhealthy air quality levels.

“With four Planet Fitness clubs in and around the Evansville area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” said GlowBrands CEO Rick Kueber, who leads the Evansville-area Planet Fitness franchisee group. “As the leading fitness provider in the Evansville area, we want to make sure we are responding appropriately to this situation. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits.”

Here are the four locations that are open for free to the public:

  • 4530 N First Ave., Evansville, IN
  • 860 S Green River Rd., Evansville, IN
  • 2068 US-41, Unit B, Henderson, KY
  • 3521 State Route 54, Owensboro, KY

Officials say that visitors will have no obligation to join to take advantage of the free offering.

