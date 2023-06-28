Local Planet Fitness locations open to the public for free, owners cite bad outdoor air quality

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Four Planet Fitness locations in the Evansville area are opening up to the public for free.
From now through Sunday, July 2, planet fitness locations in Evansville, Henderson, and Owensboro will be open to the public for free.
Officials with the gym say the offering is meant to provide a safe and healthy option for people who might normally be exercising outside, allowing them to avoid unhealthy air quality levels.
“With four Planet Fitness clubs in and around the Evansville area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” said GlowBrands CEO Rick Kueber, who leads the Evansville-area Planet Fitness franchisee group. “As the leading fitness provider in the Evansville area, we want to make sure we are responding appropriately to this situation. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits.”
Here are the four locations that are open for free to the public:
- 4530 N First Ave., Evansville, IN
- 860 S Green River Rd., Evansville, IN
- 2068 US-41, Unit B, Henderson, KY
- 3521 State Route 54, Owensboro, KY
Officials say that visitors will have no obligation to join to take advantage of the free offering.