 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville
Tri-State region, precipitation will develop tonight and increase
after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light snow mix is
expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late tonight into
Sunday morning.

Minor snow accumulations of up to 1 inch will be possible, mainly
on grassy and elevated surfaces. With low temperatures forecast to
be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots may develop on bridges and
overpasses.

Lucky man from Luck, Wisconsin, wins $15.1 million lottery prize

  • Updated
  • 0
Lucky man from Luck, Wisconsin, wins $15.1 million lottery prize

Mark Cunningham won $15.1 million after purchasing a Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin.

 Adobe Stock

The tiny town of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its name, at least for one lucky lottery winner.

Mark Cunningham, a regular player of Wisconsin's "Megabucks" game, took home a $15.1 million prize after purchasing a ticket from Wayne's Food grocery store in Luck, Wisconsin, according to a January 11 news release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

The lucky Luck resident won big in the January 4 drawing, says the news release. "Dreams really do come true," Cunningham said in the release.

In addition to taking home the multi-million dollar prize, Cunningham also snagged a much smaller reward: He told lottery officials he also won a $2 prize in the same drawing, according to the release.

The chances of winning the $15.1 million prize are just 1 in 6,991,908, while the odds for winning $2 are 1 in 29.

Cunningham's prize is the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million prize in 2015, the lottery release said.

Paul Wondra, a manager at the Wayne's Food Plus store where Cunningham bought the winning ticket, said the day he found out about the win was a "whirlwind."

"Lots of phone calls," Wondra said in the release. "Lots of questions."

"I was told by the Lottery people that, now you're going to be that mecca," he said. "You sold a big ticket. You're going to be the place to go. So far, it's holding true."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you