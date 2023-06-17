Man arrested on child pornography charges

Evansville, IN (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing child pornography charges.
Evansville police say they were notified by the department of child services of a possible sexual abuse allegation.
Police questioned Xavier Mosley, who told them he would babysit two young children who would also invite their friends over.
Mosley stated the children acted in a sexual manner and would take their clothes off around him.
According to the affidavit, when asked by police if Mosley had told the parents about this behavior, he said no.
Police say Mosley denied touching the juveniles in a sexual manner.
When officers asked for consent to search his phone, he agreed.
According to the affidavit when police searched Mosley's phone, they discovered an explicit video of child pornography, as well as, photos of one of the juveniles Mosley babysat in his photo gallery.
Mosley was arrested on child pornography charges.