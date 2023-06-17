 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air now in
effect until midnight CDT Sunday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Sunday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man arrested on child pornography charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Xavier Mosley

Xavier Mosley

Evansville, IN (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing child pornography charges.

Evansville police say they were notified by the department of child services of a possible sexual abuse allegation.

Police questioned Xavier Mosley, who told them he would babysit two young children who would also invite their friends over.

Mosley stated the children acted in a sexual manner and would take their clothes off around him.

According to the affidavit, when asked by police if Mosley had told the parents about this behavior, he said no.

Police say Mosley denied touching the juveniles in a sexual manner.

When officers asked for consent to search his phone, he agreed.

According to the affidavit when police searched Mosley's phone, they discovered an explicit video of child pornography, as well as, photos of one of the juveniles Mosley babysat in his photo gallery.

Mosley was arrested on child pornography charges.

