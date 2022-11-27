Mater Dei rides "team concept" to state title

For the second year in a row, southwest Indiana can lay claim to a state champion in high school football. This time it's a Mater Dei squad that defied two decades of disappointment to bring back the crown.
"If there was ever a team that deserved this, they're right behind me," says Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel.
There may be no better embodiment of the team concept than the Mater Dei football squad that walked off the field at Lucas Oil Stadium with the Indiana 2-A state title Friday. From there early season struggles to their postseason success, the Wildcats stayed true to each other and the off-season vow that they would avenge last year's loss to this same Andrean team that beat them in this very championship game a year ago.
"Last year, after that final quarter", says Mater Dei senior quarterback Mason Wunderlich, "we saw a lot of head down and we knew we made it that far and we knew what it meant and we knew what it would take for this game and we came out ready to go and I think that showed."
It began with Joey Pierre. After courageously limping through the regular season with a potentially year-ending knee injury, the little wheel horse caught fire in the postseason, and his kinship with the Wildcat offensive line helped keep the 59ers defense off balance in the early going.
"I relied on my offensive line, they told me where the holes are," says Pierre. "I read their blocks. They blocked amazing. I just really couldn't do anything without them. I rely on them so much. They're just such a huge part of this team, and I'm proud of them."
"Our line did a great job today," says Goebel. "We had short yardage here and there. Joey Pierre with the torn ligament in his knee, he sure as hell showed up."
While Pierre softened the Andrean defense, quarterback Mason Wunderlich and his talented corps of pass catchers, mystified them, as the senior signal caller was efficiently effective, distributing the ball to seven different receivers, including a pair of scoring strikes to his leading target Ethan Stolz, as Wunderlich capped a three-year journey with head coach Mike Goebel from uncut jewel to polished gem.
"To have 15 weeks, really, just to have that connection with your quarterback", says Mater Dei senior wide receiver Ethan Stolz, "makes it so tough to stop, Mason just puts it where it needs to be almost every time."
"He's caught a lot of criticism from me, I'll put it that way, nicely, when he doesn't make a play," says Goebel. "But he makes so many great plays. That pass, right before half, that was a Sunday afternoon pass, and Stolz made a Sunday afternoon catch."
"The last 3 years, he's always had my back," says Wunderlich. "Great coach! The best coach in the Country to me and he's just been so good to me, and the rest of the coaching staff."
While the Wildcat offense was expansive, the Mater defense suffocating, giving the afore mentioned Bowen, who ran roughshod over Bishop Leurs in the semi-state for 358 yards and 5 touchdowns, a pedestrian 96 yards on 26 carries and no scores, a far cry from last year's 3 touchdown state championship game performance.
"We were more prepared for it this year," says Mater Dei senir defensive end Cooper Darr. "Throughout the entire week, we just kept going through drills. I think we were just better prepared for it going into this game, more than last year."
"It came down to our coaches preparing us through the week," says Mater Dei senior linebacker Mitchell Adler. "They did everything they could and they got us ready. And we just caught that feeling of last year's loss and we took it upon ourselves, as a whole team, to lock him down."
"Darren Knight, Cody Hess, Tom Johnson. J.D. Wargel, those guys put together a great gameplan," says Goebel. "They have all year, and today was even better yet, but we depend upon the players to execute. They always do."
The special teams held up there end as well, thwarting any kick returns and delivering points to the cause, including a 2-A title game record 47 yarder off the foot of Camden Marx, sealing the deal on the Wildcats 20-10 championship game victory.
"Our kicker game was on", says Goebel," with two different guys kicking field goals. You name it, we did it today and we've been doing it all postseason."
Then there was Mater Dei Nation, which made the long trip to Indy and provided much-needed support and enthusiasm.
"The fans were great," says Goebel. "They could have stayed home and watched it. But they came here. They made the trek. They're excited. These guys are really pivilaged and lucky to play in front of such great fans whol love them and support them."
And last, but certainly not least is the architect of the Wildcat program. Head coach Mike Goebel had reached the top of Indiana high school football's mountain five times previously, but after winning it all in 2000, suffered through four disappointing losses. But after more than two decades, who wore the blue ribbon of victory again.
"We always hear people talk about how close Mater Dei comes and that we always fall short," says Stolz. "To win that one for him after playing for him for so long, it felt really good, just to look at him over on the sidelines and see him celebrating."
"He's been a great coach," says Adler. "He's been around a long time. He knows what he's doing. He prepared all of us as a whole team. He did a great job preparing us for this, so he deserves it."
"That was one of our goals this year was to get him another one," says Darr. "It's been since about 2000 I think, so that was one of our goals, yeah."
"I can't say enough about these seniors," says Goebel. "We're going to miss them. I'm sure there's a lot of people we played that are going miss them too. But we got every ounce we copuld get out of them. It's been a long year in a lot of ways, but it's gone so quickly because it's been so much fun."