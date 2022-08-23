Mesker Park Zoo announces death of Cuxtal the jaguar

Officials at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden shared some heartbreaking news on Tuesday.
An announcement made by the zoo on Tuesday says that Cuxtal the male jaguar had died.
Mesker Park Zoo says Cuxtal came to the zoo in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. After his arrival, he and Mesker Park's female jaguar Beliza had two female cubs together in 2009.
"Cuxtal had a long and fulfilling life here at Mesker. His keepers remember him as a lovable and playful boy, with his favorite enrichment items being barrels," a statement from the Zoo says. "From long naps in the trees to sunbathing in the grass, Cuxtal loved the attention from the public."
The Zoo's statement says its veterinary staff performed tests under anesthesia after noticing a change in Cuxtal's behavior and appetite. According to the Zoo, Cuxtal did not recover from the procedure.
A post-mortem examination revealed that Cuxtal had severe kidney disease and lymphoma of the liver and spleen.
Mesker Park says Cuxtal was just over the age of 18, which is the median life expectancy for jaguars under human care.