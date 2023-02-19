 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Henderson, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Daviess and Warrick Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday, February 18 the stage was 24.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
37.2 feet on 02/07/2013.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

  • Updated
  • 0
Meta is launching a paid verification service

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.

 Yves Herman/Reuters

Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.

"Meta Verified" will start at $11.99 a month on the web or $14.99 a month on iOS, and the company will begin releasing it in Australia and New Zealand this week and "more countries soon."

The service also comes with other perks: extra protection from impersonation accounts and direct access to customer support.

To avoid fake accounts, customers who want to get the blue badge would need to provide a government ID which matches their profile name and picture. Users must also be above 18 to be eligible.

"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram broadcast channel.

In a statement, Meta clarified there will be no changes to accounts that are already verified. Verification was previously for users who are "authentic and notable."

"We are evolving the meaning of the blue badge to focus on authenticity so we can expand verification access to more people," a Meta spokesperson said. "We will display follower count in more places so people can distinguish which accounts are notable public figures among accounts that share the same name."

Meta joins other platforms, like Discord, Reddit and YouTube, who have their own subscription-based models.

Twitter relaunched its own verification subscription service, Twitter Blue, in December, after an onset of fake "verified" accounts forced it to pull the feature. The check mark options now have different colors to differentiate between accounts: gold checks for companies, gray checks for government entities and other organizations, and blue checks for individuals, whether or not they are celebrities.

Twitter Blue costs $11 a month for iOS and Android subscribers, part of owner Elon Musk's attempt to raise its subscriptions business after buying the platform for $44 billion.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Clare Duffy contributed to this report.