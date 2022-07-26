More details emerge after deadly Evansville house fire

More details have emerged in the Friday morning house fire in Evansville, Indiana, that tragically killed a 3-year-old.
Fire crews arrived on scene to the fire at the house on East Michigan Street last Friday around 10 a.m. following a 911 call placed by a neighbor.
Investigators believe that the fire started as an accident when a 3-year-old girl found a lighter and started playing with it.
Marion county coroner's office released the name of the 3-year-old as Ophelia Young.
Young was flown to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for smoke inhalation and severe burns, where she then passed away from her injuries on Monday.
The family asks for privacy during this incredibly painful time, but has set up a Gofundme to help with expenses, as they have other young children and their house is believed to be a total loss. The family says they will need help replacing clothes, furniture, food, and a place to stay.