Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey, Union
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Hardin, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 30 the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 24.2 feet Monday,
April 10.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Multiple Tri-State storm shelters set up ahead of severe weather

Daviess County's weekly storm siren test cancelled due to potential severe weather Friday
El'Agance Shemwell

The list continues to grow for shelters for residents to turn to for need during severe weather expected Friday evening.

These shelters will be updated throughout the evening as the storms draw closer to the Tri-State.

INDIANA

GIBSON COUNTY:  Fort Branch Fire Department will have a shelter open at the fire station, located at 204 West Vine Street.  Check the Facebook page on when it will be open to the public.  Fire station asks for folks to park on the south side of the building and not to block the doors for the fire engines to leave, if they are called out.

Owensville United Methodist Church, 103 South Third St, will also let people in as a safe haven.  They will need to enter in on the east side of the church and sign in when they arrive so they can go to a designated area.

KENTUCKY

DAVIESSS COUNTY:  There are five shelters in Daviess County that will start at 5PM, according to the Daviess County Emergency Management.

-  Living Hope Community Church, 1709 Alexander Ave. Owensboro

   Enter through the side door and proceed to the basement, no pets

-  Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, Owensboro

   Enter through door "Q" and proceed into the hallway, no pets

-  Saint Jo and Paul, 514 East 4th Street, Owensboro

   Parrish Hall, no pets

-  Daviess County Fiscal Courthouse, 212 St. Anne Street, Owensboro

  All entrances will be open, proceed directly to the basement, no pets

-  St. Stephens Cathedral, 610 Locust St, Owensboro

  Handicap entrance on Locust Street, General Public back parking lot by the garages on West 7th Street, no pets

HENDERSON COUNTY:  Henderson Emergency Management has established four places, including

-  The Gathering Place, 1817 North Elm Street, Henderson

-  John F Kennedy Center, 515 South Alvasia Street, Henderson

-  The Salvation Army, 1213 Washington Avenue, Henderson

-  Zion Baptist Church, 8158 State Highway 351 East, Henderson

HOPKINS COUNTY:  Hopkins County Emergency Management will have the basement to the old Hopkins County Courthouse open in Madisonville.  The shelter will open at 5:30pm, residents are asked to enter through the doors on the east side of the building.

Dawson Springs High School will be open.  Residents will need to enter the high school lower level by the teacher's parking lot.

Two churches will be open to the public.  The Lake Grove Church on Lake Grove Loop in St. Charles and Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Earlington will be open.  Lake Grove asks for no animals at the church.

Nebo Community Center, located at the old Nebo School, on South Benard Street will be open.

UNION COUNTY

First Christian Church in Sturgis will be open, starting this afternoon, for folks in Western Union County.

Emergency Management expects to open the Senior Citizens Center in downtown Morganfield if needed this evening.

If you are aware of a shelter that is open to the public, please contact us at 812-465-4567 or email news@wevv.com