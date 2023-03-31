Multiple Tri-State storm shelters set up ahead of severe weather

The list continues to grow for shelters for residents to turn to for need during severe weather expected Friday evening.
These shelters will be updated throughout the evening as the storms draw closer to the Tri-State.
INDIANA
GIBSON COUNTY: Fort Branch Fire Department will have a shelter open at the fire station, located at 204 West Vine Street. Check the Facebook page on when it will be open to the public. Fire station asks for folks to park on the south side of the building and not to block the doors for the fire engines to leave, if they are called out.
Owensville United Methodist Church, 103 South Third St, will also let people in as a safe haven. They will need to enter in on the east side of the church and sign in when they arrive so they can go to a designated area.
KENTUCKY
DAVIESSS COUNTY: There are five shelters in Daviess County that will start at 5PM, according to the Daviess County Emergency Management.
- Living Hope Community Church, 1709 Alexander Ave. Owensboro
Enter through the side door and proceed to the basement, no pets
- Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, Owensboro
Enter through door "Q" and proceed into the hallway, no pets
- Saint Jo and Paul, 514 East 4th Street, Owensboro
Parrish Hall, no pets
- Daviess County Fiscal Courthouse, 212 St. Anne Street, Owensboro
All entrances will be open, proceed directly to the basement, no pets
- St. Stephens Cathedral, 610 Locust St, Owensboro
Handicap entrance on Locust Street, General Public back parking lot by the garages on West 7th Street, no pets
HENDERSON COUNTY: Henderson Emergency Management has established four places, including
- The Gathering Place, 1817 North Elm Street, Henderson
- John F Kennedy Center, 515 South Alvasia Street, Henderson
- The Salvation Army, 1213 Washington Avenue, Henderson
- Zion Baptist Church, 8158 State Highway 351 East, Henderson
HOPKINS COUNTY: Hopkins County Emergency Management will have the basement to the old Hopkins County Courthouse open in Madisonville. The shelter will open at 5:30pm, residents are asked to enter through the doors on the east side of the building.
Dawson Springs High School will be open. Residents will need to enter the high school lower level by the teacher's parking lot.
Two churches will be open to the public. The Lake Grove Church on Lake Grove Loop in St. Charles and Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Earlington will be open. Lake Grove asks for no animals at the church.
Nebo Community Center, located at the old Nebo School, on South Benard Street will be open.
UNION COUNTY
First Christian Church in Sturgis will be open, starting this afternoon, for folks in Western Union County.
Emergency Management expects to open the Senior Citizens Center in downtown Morganfield if needed this evening.
If you are aware of a shelter that is open to the public, please contact us at 812-465-4567 or email news@wevv.com