Myers brings drive, initiative to UE Men's basketball

Continuing our look at the new face on the Purple Aces roster this summer camp, we turn our attention to the player who traveled the shortest distance to the 5th/3rd practice facility, Evansville Day School's Tyler Myers.
"The game is much amplified, the distance is further," says University of Evansville inoming freshman guard Tyler Myers. "You've just got to bring another energy to it. It's a whole nother level of basketball."
Tyler Myers sounds like any other freshman getting his first taste of college life on the hardwoods. However, his walking onto the University of Evansville men's basketball program is different. It's a dream come true for the hometown kid, who made his mark at Evansville Day School, and left his mark on the city's high school scoring record. Finishing as it's all-time leader.
"It means everything," says Myers. "I was born and raised in Evansville. Went to Evansville Day School. Have the Evansville city scoring title, and now I get to play college in my hometown and help win a championship or two. That's something I thrive on and vye for and hopefully will thrive in this environment."
It's also a dream come true for head coach David Ragland, not just on the basketball court, as he looks for ways to link his program with the community. Tyler founded "Driving for Change: Sensory Inclusion" back in 2021 to help those with autism and other cognitive disabliities.
"I think we have great people in the area, Tyler being one of them, that's just going to help out causes," says Ragland. "You can't do something special without special people, and Tyler's an unbelievable person, obviously he's a good basketball player, but the change making that he's doing in the community. He's passionate about change making, and being a difference maker in our community."
Back on the court, Tyler has started the "never-easy" transformation from being the star of the show, like he was at Day School, to being a rookie role player with the Purple Aces. Something he says he's more than willing to do.
"Most definitely, I'm going to do whatever I have to do to achieve the win," says Myers. "And that's the biggest thing. We want to hang banners on these walls and that will carry much more weight than any individual accolades that you can accumulate."
Then, there is the not-so-simple process of just taking his game from the high school to the college level. However, Tyler has plenty of help in that department.
"The intensity is amplified," says Myers. "That's first and foremost. But with that. I've also got great mentors already coming in, with others point guards. The upper classmen are really helping me whenever I have questions and things."