New-look Aces bonding at summer camp

Much like in seasons past, the winds of change blew threw the University of Evansville men's basketball roster this off-season, leaving few familiar faces, but perhaps the foundation head coach David Ragland needs heading into the second season of his re-build.
"There's a little bit of honeymoon still to it," says University of Evansville men's basketball head coach David Ragland.
When David Ragland first took the reins of the University of Evansville men's basketball team last May, he faced the tall task of turning over a new leaf, while facing plenty of roster turnover. Ragland has a similar challenge this spring, as several players entered the transfer portal in the off-season. Only this time he's working with his first full recruiting class, and a full off-season to prepare.
"You can kind of see it coming together," says Ragland. "And actually having eight weeks this summer to work with each other, understand the terminology, like setting up plays and cuts. Just being more diligent in our attack. You can see the wheels turning in their heads. You can see the progress being made."
As for the new faces in camp, the likes of two-time SIAC player of the year Weston Aigner and all-time leading scorer for high school in the city of Evansville, Tyler Myers, have meshed with fellow newcomers like highly-touted recruit Chuck Bailey the 3rd, Braylon Jackson and Cam Haffner.
"The best thing so far is that we're already building kind of a brotherhood," says University of Evansville incoming freshman guard Weston Aigner. "We're all just mixing well together."
"I feel like the team's bonding great," University of Evansville incoming freshman guard Chuck Bailey III. "Everybody talks with each other. Everybody's getting to know each other."
"I know what the summer's about," says University of Evansville sophomore transfer guard Cameron Haffner. "It's about forming that bond, that brotherhood. It's going really well. I love all the guys. We've got a good group this year."
"It's beautiful," University of Evansville incoming freshman guard Tyler Myers. "This is when the real work starts and our team's really looking to come out here and dominate. We're looking to bond together as a team and really build this thing up."
As for the few remaining veterans on the team, fifth year transfer Kenny Strawbridge Junior, a newcomer himself a year ago, likes what he sees so far from the youngsters.
"What stands out is obviously the new faces we have," says Strawbridge. "I feel we have the guys that want to be here, gym rats. Guys who love the game. Guys who have bought in. That's all you want in a program that's trying to rebuild, and that's what we've got."
No question it's early, and there's a lot of time before the season opener in November. But there's a new vibe surrounding Ragland's new-look squad.
"They're excited, but it's genuine energy and it's consistent," says Ragland. "Every day, you worry about, when does it wear out, did we drop a level. And every day we've gotten gradually better. The guys are holding themselves accountable. They're doing it individually and they make sure they're picking their teammate up. It's a lot of fun. I'm learning them every day, but there's no question about their energy and intensity."