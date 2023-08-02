New tool aims to help students and teachers stay safe in the classroom

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — AT&T is teaming up with First Net to introduce a new school safety solution to protect students and teachers inside classrooms.
The new feature is called Safety Shield, which is a wearable panic button that instantly alerts 911 dispatchers while sounding a campus-wide silent alarm to school staff.
The app also includes a secure chat for all school employees and emergency response plans.
There is no word on weather school corporations and districts in the Tri-State will adopt the new app.