Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky

A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning.
The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
KSP says the initial investigation indicates that 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh was hauling gravel south on US 641 in a 2014 Volvo truck when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway.
According to KSP, Bridges tried to get his vehicle back on the road but lost control again, causing the truck to go into into a ditch and overturn onto its roof.
Bridges was extricated from the truck and flown to the hospital for his injuries.
KSP says he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
No other details on the crash were immediately released.