Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement

Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August.

A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.

According to the news release, the gas line was found uncapped with the valve in the open position. Authorities say meter data taken after the explosion showed a sharp increase in gas usage beginning two days before the blast.

While no additional evidence was found to determine how the valve was opened, authorities say there is no indication of foul play.

Officials say the ignition source couldn't be determined, but that electrical devices and other appliances in the home could have served as the source.

"After the blast, the gas lines between the main and meter were pressure tested and were found to be in proper working order," the news release from the Indiana DHS says. "Additionally, testing also confirmed the odorant additive Mercaptan was present in the natural gas line leading to the home. It could not be determined how the occupants were unaware of the gas accumulating in the home."

The married couple living in the home where the explosion occurred was Charles Hite and Martina Hite. Both were killed in the blast, as was their neighbor and third victim, Jessica Teague.

As many as 39 homes were damaged in the blast, with multiple homes demolished after being deemed uninhabitable.

Numerous agencies contributed to the investigation, including the Indiana State fire Marshal, the Evansville Fire Department, the ATF, and the Evansville Police Department.