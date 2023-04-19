Ohio River named second-most endangered river in the US by new report

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A new report ranks the Ohio River as the second most endangered river in the nation.
Tuesday's report from nonprofit organization "American Rivers" lists the Ohio River as #2 on its top 10 list of America's Most Endangered Rivers of 2023, topped only by the Colorado River.
According to the organization's report, the main threats that the river faces are pollution and climate change.
"The Ohio River unifies 30 million people across 15 states, from New York to Mississippi," the report from American Rivers says. "Protecting this precious resource is essential to ensuring the endurance of cultural identity, historical significance, biodiversity, vibrant river communities, and safe drinking water."
The report on the Ohio River references the Ohio train derailment as one example of continued challenges that the river has faced, and says funds are needed for upgrades to river monitoring systems. It also says that a basin-wide restoration plan is being drafter through a multi-state effort.
You can see the group's report on the Ohio River below, and the full top 10 list on mostendangeredrivers.org.