...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Ohio River named second-most endangered river in the US by new report

  • Updated
  • 0
Ohio River water

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A new report ranks the Ohio River as the second most endangered river in the nation.

Tuesday's report from nonprofit organization "American Rivers" lists the Ohio River as #2 on its top 10 list of America's Most Endangered Rivers of 2023, topped only by the Colorado River. 

According to the organization's report, the main threats that the river faces are pollution and climate change.

"The Ohio River unifies 30 million people across 15 states, from New York to Mississippi," the report from American Rivers says. "Protecting this precious resource is essential to ensuring the endurance of cultural identity, historical significance, biodiversity, vibrant river communities, and safe drinking water."

The report on the Ohio River references the Ohio train derailment as one example of continued challenges that the river has faced, and says funds are needed for upgrades to river monitoring systems. It also says that a basin-wide restoration plan is being drafter through a multi-state effort.

You can see the group's report on the Ohio River below, and the full top 10 list on mostendangeredrivers.org.

Download PDF Ohio River report from American Rivers

