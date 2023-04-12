Old National Bank closing all facilities early ahead of Louisville mass shooting vigil

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Old National Bank officials say they'll be closing all facilities early ahead of a prayer vigil that scheduled to take place in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.
While ONB is headquartered in Evansville, the bank has dozens of locations in seven different states including one in downtown Louisville, where a mass shooting unfolded Monday.
ONB says all banking centers will close at 2:30 p.m. CT, and Client Care will close at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
The early closures are to allow ONB team members to attend the prayer vigil, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT in Louisville at the Muhammad Ali Center plaza.