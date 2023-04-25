Old National Bank donating $1M after mass shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Old National Bank say they're dedicating funds towards survivors and organizations after a mass shooting that claimed several lives.

Old National announced $1 million total in donations on Monday.

According to ONB, $600,000 will go towards the "Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund," $150,000 will go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, $150,000 will go to the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center, and $100,000 will go to the American Red Cross.

The “Love for Louisville ONB Survivors Fund” directly benefits Old National team members and their families who were victims of the attack, which happened on April 10 at the bank building in Louisville. Five people were killed in the incident, including one woman native to the Tri-State area.

All funds donated to the Love for Louisville ONB Survivors Fund will be distributed to the families of those who lost their lives, injured survivors, and for care to those who were present and experienced psychological trauma.

“Old National is committed to providing continued care and support to all our impacted team members and the families of those who lost their loved ones,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan. “We are grateful to our friends at the Community Foundation of Louisville for establishing this additional source of support for those impacted. This newly created fund will provide an opportunity for those yearning to help to have a direct impact.”