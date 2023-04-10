Police departments facing officer shortage

Local police departments are warning of the difficulties facing police as the number of people entering law enforcement is quickly declining.
"Well, like everyone else we are all facing this challenge of staffing issues. Like right now we are 9 officers short," said Officer Dylan Evans, Owensboro Police Department.
Owensboro Police Department is one of half a dozen departments in the tri-state experiencing a critical shortage in officers. Across the river in Evansville a similar story.
"We have 24 vacancies so we are allotted 289 at full staff and that'd be 100%, we are at 84% right now," said Sgt. Anna Gray, Evansville Police Department. "We do have 11 recruits right now that are in the academy. They don't actually count as man power until they graduate the academy."
Departments here and nationwide aren't seeing as many applicants as years past. Lieutenant Stuart O'Nan of the Henderson Police tell 44news that when he started 11 years ago, over 100 people applied, now its just a handful.
"Social media has done a great job at making law enforcement look bad at times so trying to work through that and get people to understand that its more than just what you see on social media or sometimes you know on the media," said Sgt. Gray. "Just trying to get people to understand what we are really trying to do."
Locally, retirements and resignations have caused some of the staffing shortages, but across the nation high-profile killings have put policing under increased scrutiny and made it a frequent target of protests.
If you are interested in becoming a police officer, you can go to the department's website to apply and review the qualifications.