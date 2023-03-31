Schnucks recalls food product missing proper allergy warning

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey, Union and Henderson Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Hardin, Union and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 30 the stage was 37.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 24.2 feet Monday, April 10. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&