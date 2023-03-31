Schnucks recalls food product missing proper allergy warning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WEVV) — Schnucks is recalling one of its food products for missing the proper allergy warning.
An announcement from Schnucks says that "Schnucks Teriyaki with Pineapple Juice 30 Minute Marinade" is being recalled because the affected product is missing the correct allergen declaration.
Schnucks says that the affected product will have a back label that does not match the front label. The back label will read, “Caribbean Jerk” in the top left corner instead of “Teriyaki with Pineapple Juice.”
The recalled products are 12 oz packages with UPC 4131819297.
Any recalled products can be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
There are more than 100 Schnucks stores in multiple states including Indiana and Illinois.