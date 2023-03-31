Schnucks recalls food product missing proper allergy warning

 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 98 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ SATURDAY
FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HAMILTON              HARDIN
POPE                  SALINE                WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CHRISTIAN
CRITTENDEN            DAVIESS               HENDERSON
HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MARSHALL              MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ,
CALHOUN, CARMI, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE,
MARION, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY,
OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey, Union
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Hardin, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 30 the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 24.2 feet Monday,
April 10.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Schnucks recalls food product missing proper allergy warning

  • Updated
  • 0
Schnucks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WEVV) — Schnucks is recalling one of its food products for missing the proper allergy warning.

An announcement from Schnucks says that "Schnucks Teriyaki with Pineapple Juice 30 Minute Marinade" is being recalled because the affected product is missing the correct allergen declaration.

Schnucks says that the affected product will have a back label that does not match the front label. The back label will read, “Caribbean Jerk” in the top left corner instead of “Teriyaki with Pineapple Juice.”

The recalled products are 12 oz packages with UPC 4131819297.

Any recalled products can be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

There are more than 100 Schnucks stores in multiple states including Indiana and Illinois.

