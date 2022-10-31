Several local counties lift burn bans after dry conditions ease

Multiple counties around the Tri-State have recently issued burn bans due to dry conditions, but thanks to some recent rainfall, more and more counties are starting to lift those bans.
As of Monday afternoon, counties that have lifted their bans on burning include:
Indiana Counties That Have Lifted Burn Bans:
- Posey County
- Gibson County
- Dubois County
- Daviess County
- Perry County
Kentucky Counties That Have Lifted Burn Bans:
- Henderson County
- Webster County
- Hopkins County
- McLean County
- Union County
Indiana counties where burn bans persist include Vanderburgh, Spencer, Warrick, and Knox. Kentucky counties still under burn bans include Hancock, and Muhlenberg. Illinois counties that issued burn bans include Saline and White.
Stay with us for updates on burn bans as they're released.