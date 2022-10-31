 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Several local counties lift burn bans after dry conditions ease

  • Updated
  • 0
fire pit logs burn mgn graphic

Multiple counties around the Tri-State have recently issued burn bans due to dry conditions, but thanks to some recent rainfall, more and more counties are starting to lift those bans.

As of Monday afternoon, counties that have lifted their bans on burning include:

Indiana Counties That Have Lifted Burn Bans:

  • Posey County
  • Gibson County
  • Dubois County
  • Daviess County
  • Perry County

Kentucky Counties That Have Lifted Burn Bans:

  • Henderson County
  • Webster County
  • Hopkins County
  • McLean County
  • Union County

Indiana counties where burn bans persist include Vanderburgh, Spencer, Warrick, and Knox. Kentucky counties still under burn bans include Hancock, and Muhlenberg. Illinois counties that issued burn bans include Saline and White.

Stay with us for updates on burn bans as they're released.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you