Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires

After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires.
In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control.
In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg County also resumed their burn ban.
To check a state list of burn bans in Indiana, click here. Kentucky's list can also be found here. You can also stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.
Note that the statewide lists may not be immediately updated to reflect the resumption of burn bans.