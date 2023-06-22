Teen girl identified as victim in Owensboro murder investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — We're learning new details about a deadly shooting that happened in Owensboro on Wednesday.
As we reported, authorities responded to the shooting on an area of Willett Road near Ben Hawes Park around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The teen victim was found and taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries, authorities said.
On Thursday, the victim was identified as 16-year-old Gaymee Paw.
Education officials say Paw was a student at Owensboro High School.
Police say they've charged a juvenile suspect with several crimes in connection to Paw's death, including murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a minor.
No other details surrounding the incident are available at this time, but we'll continue to bring you the latest.