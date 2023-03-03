Thousands without power in the Tri-State from severe weather

Utility companies around the Tri-State are reporting thousands of customers without power Friday after severe weather in the area.

As of about 2 p.m., CenterPoint Energy was reporting over 11,000 customers without power in its southwest Indiana service area. Most of those customers without power are in Vanderburgh County and Warrick County.

Around the same time in western Kentucky, Kenergy was reporting more than 17,000 members affected.

As for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, about 5,800 customers are out of power as of 2 p.m.

We are also receiving multiple reports of damage throughout the Tri-State, including downed trees and power lines.

In Vanderburgh County, a church's entire roof was blown off by the severe weather.

If you have any photos of damage in your area, submit them here or email them to news@wevv.com.