Threat Day: Dangerously hot and humid

TODAY: We’ll likely see highs run in the mid 90s again this afternoon. As we combine the heat and humidity you can bet we're going to be sweating it out. We continue to have the Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning in place through Thursday do to the extreme heat! Please stay safe!
REST OF WEEK: A cold front will start moving into the Tri-State late Thursday and into Friday. Thankfully, it will bring us relief. Showers & storms will arrive in the region on Friday because of the front. It will sweep through the region to bring the best change we have had this entire week. Those temperatures will drop to the mid and upper-80s on Friday. It’ll get even cooler for the weekend.